INDIA

Sisodia confronted with his ex-Secy, former Excise Commissioner

NewsWire
Sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday that during the questionning of Manish Sisodia in connection with the 2021-22 excise policy case, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was confronted with his ex-secretary C. Arvind, and former Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi.

Now the CBI will confront Sisodia with a few more witnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, Sisodia through his counsel said before the Rouse Avenue Courts on Saturday that Holi is a festival he wants to celebrate. His counsel argued that Sisodia should be released so that he could celebrate Holi, after which he will surrender. However, the court was not convinced with this argument, as it extended Sisodia’s custody by two more days.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against seven persons in the case and it is all set to file a supplementary chargesheet in the matter.

The sources also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also likely to arrest Sisodia as ED officials need to interrogate him.

