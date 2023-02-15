INDIA

Sisodia directs Chief Secy to prepare rehabilitation plan for residents of Tughlakabad

NewsWire
0
0

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to identify land and prepare a proper rehabilitation plan urgently for the families who will be affected by the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.

The Archeological Survey of India has proposed a demolition drive in the Tughlakabad fort area. Taking cognisance of the issue, Delhi government has given instructions to make a plan for the rehabilitation of the people living in the area.

“The proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad will prove cruel for the people living in that area for a long time and will have a very adverse impact on them. The elderly, children, women, and disabled individuals there will be particularly impacted by it,” said Sisodia.

The Deputy CM said that the Delhi government asserts that no demolition should take place in such a circumstance without ensuring adequate rehabilitation first.

“The Chief Secretary should coordinate with the land owning agency, identify land closest to the current residence of the affected for their rehabilitation, and develop a detailed and appropriate rehabilitation plan to allocate land to them. The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a status report within a week,” Sisodia said.

The residents had appealed to the Delhi High Court following which the court has directed all the stakeholder agencies to make a proper plan for rehabilitating those who will be displaced due to the demolition drive in Tughlakabad.

20230215-225004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 2,136 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

    Five hit by live wire, 2 dead in UP village

    Official national emissions inventory needed, existing ones show 37% variation: CEEW

    K’taka suicide horror: Minor girl lived with 5 dead bodies for...