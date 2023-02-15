The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to identify land and prepare a proper rehabilitation plan urgently for the families who will be affected by the demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.

The Archeological Survey of India has proposed a demolition drive in the Tughlakabad fort area. Taking cognisance of the issue, Delhi government has given instructions to make a plan for the rehabilitation of the people living in the area.

“The proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad will prove cruel for the people living in that area for a long time and will have a very adverse impact on them. The elderly, children, women, and disabled individuals there will be particularly impacted by it,” said Sisodia.

The Deputy CM said that the Delhi government asserts that no demolition should take place in such a circumstance without ensuring adequate rehabilitation first.

“The Chief Secretary should coordinate with the land owning agency, identify land closest to the current residence of the affected for their rehabilitation, and develop a detailed and appropriate rehabilitation plan to allocate land to them. The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a status report within a week,” Sisodia said.

The residents had appealed to the Delhi High Court following which the court has directed all the stakeholder agencies to make a proper plan for rehabilitating those who will be displaced due to the demolition drive in Tughlakabad.

20230215-225004