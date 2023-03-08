INDIA

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward due to security reasons, Delhi prison officials said here on Wednesday.

The statement comes after the Aam Aadmi party raised objections over Sisodia being kept in Tihar Jail number 1 with dreaded criminals.

“Today, on the auspicious festival of Holi, the enmity of BJP has reached such an extent with the AAP that Manish Sisodia who gave an education model, has been kept in jail among such dreaded criminals that we are afraid of his murder,” alleged AAP leader Sanjay Singh while addressing media on Wednesday.

Following this, the prison officials issued a statement saying that under trial prisoner Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind and the ward of Central Jail-1, where he is lodged has a minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail.

“A separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do such other activities without any disturbance. All the arrangements, as per Jail Rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings is unfounded,” said the prison officials.

