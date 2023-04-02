The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the excise policy case and said that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia was the “mastermind of the alleged scam”.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Why did the court refuse to give relief to Manish Sisodia, the accused in the liquor scam? Manish Sisodia and company have received a bribe of Rs 100 crore and this has been verified through the court.”

“The court said that while reviewing the evidence presented, it can be said that Manish Sisodia is not honest but the mastermind of this corruption policy,” Poonawalla added.

On Friday, a Delhi court, while dismissing the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy case lodged by the CBI, said prima facie the AAP leader “is the architect of the criminal conspiracy in the matter”.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal said Sisodia’s release may adversely impact the ongoing investigation and “seriously hamper” its progress.

