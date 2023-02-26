INDIA

Sisodia joins CBI probe in Delhi excise policy scam

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday joined the CBI’s probe in the excise policy scam.

He reached the CBI’s headquarters at 11.10 a.m.

Before joining the probe, he went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us”.

In the same tweet he added, “I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a minor thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted in reply that they would be eagerly waiting for his release from jail. “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you”.

A lot of AAP workers also gathered at various points in the capital to stage a protest accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies.

The AAP leaders also alleged that they were placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police at the instructions of the Centre.

The Delhi Police had got the information that AAP will stage protests, and hence they had put barricades at various roads connecting to the CBI’s headquarters to avoid untoward incidents.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the CBI on February 19, but he didn’t join the probe and sought one weeks time. Sisodia told the CBI that he was giving final touches to Delhi’s budget.

The CBI had allowed his request and had issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wanted to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi.

20230226-112601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid cases again cross 4,000 mark in Karnataka

    Trupti Khamkar: People are surprised when I say househelp role has...

    Google vehicle ads in Search now shows nearby cars for sale

    National Motorcycle Racing: Double delight for K.Y. Ahamed, Prabhu Arunagiri