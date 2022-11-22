With war of words intensifying between AAP and BJP ahead of the MCD elections, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the saffron party has no agenda in these polls, but to “abuse Arvind Kejriwal day and night”.

Sisodia also announced a new campaign, ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad’ (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillors), to alert people to pick AAP over the BJP in the December 4 civic polls.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said that the BJP, in its 15 years in MCD, has done nothing and it has no vision for the next five years as well.

“Last time, by chance some members of the BJP got elected in the MCD polls, but this time make sure that they are not voted to the wards as they will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD,” said Sisodia.

“We have a vision to fix all civic problems across the city and the AAP is going to win MCD polls,” said Sisodia.

“A new campaign, ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad’ has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over the BJP in civic polls due, Sisodia added.

On Sunday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said that it has processed nearly 4,500 applications from various political parties seeking permission to conduct events like roadshows and rallies for civic polls.

“A total of 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the polls to 250 MCD wards,” the SEC had said.

