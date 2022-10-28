INDIA

Sisodia meets Delhi L-G, seeks continuation of ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday, seeking the continuation of ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme.

“I have humbly requested the L-G to not halt the yoga classes, as most of the 17,000 people doing yoga are affected by post Covid ailments, and it is the responsibility of the government to keep them healthy. The L-G has told me that he will peruse the file and has assured me that nothing will go wrong,” the Deputy Chief Minister said after the meeting.

Sisodia said: “I have spoken with the L-G in detail as to how well the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ initiative is being undertaken across Delhi, and how it shall prove to be really beneficial for our citizens. At least 17,000 common citizens of Delhi, who do not have the financial capacity to hire a yoga instructor and cannot even imagine that they will be able to do the same, are being provided access to fully trained yoga instructors — who go to various parks in the citizens’ vicinities and guide their yoga classes daily.”

Sisodia alleged that BJP has hatched a conspiracy to stop the initiative by threatening and intimidating the government officials, and by doing this, they have ensured that the officials draft the files incorrectly.

“I have requested the L-G saying that political differences have their own time and place, but out of the 17,000 people doing yoga daily, most are citizens who are affected by post Covid ailments. It is the responsibility of the government to keep them healthy. It is a very onerous situation that the Chief Minister of Delhi provides yoga instructors to the people of Delhi to do yoga and then the officers are stopped from running the scheme by intimidation,” Deputy CM said.

Sisodia further alleged that BJP has absolutely no concern for either the people or yoga. BJP is stopping the initiative because CM Arvind Kejriwal has started it.

The Delhi government had last year launched the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme under which yoga instructor teaches free of cost to the residents of Delhi.

Trained instructors teach people yoga in the programme.

20221028-235203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa likely to new Punjab CM, announcement soon

    Unusual sighting of Chinese Rubythroat at Haiderpur Wetland

    TN govt on alert over smuggling of ration rice to Kerala

    Top flower trends for festive season