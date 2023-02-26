INDIA

‘Sisodia name mentioned in charge sheets but not as accused’

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have mentioned the name of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in their charge sheets, though not as an accused, sources said.

CBI sources alleged that Sisodia allegedly bought 11 cell phones on someone else’s name and destroyed them after using them.

According to the source, the agency “after having enough evidence”, decided to arrest Sisodia under Sections 477-A (falsification of accounts) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI sources have also claimed that a Delhi bureaucrat has turned against Sisodia and got his statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC as a witness, and this is crucial to their case.

