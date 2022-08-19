INDIA

Sisodia on NYT ‘paid news’, clamis Delhi BJP

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed Manish Sisodia as one of the best education ministers and shared an article lauding Delhi education model on the front page of the New York Times, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party claiming the article a paid news.

Sharing the paper cutting of two different newspapers, The New York Times and Khaleej Times, Delhi BJP leaders raised questions how the same article with the same photo by the same author can be published in two different papers.

Former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari shared the pages of both the newspapers and said in Hindi, “Again it has been exposed, same word and same author in New York Times and Khaleej Times. AAP is misusing Delhi people’s money to get the photo published by paying money.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Kejriwal and Sisodia both are selling lies in India and abroad both. “By paying money, they got the news published but the habit of lying has not gone yet. This is not the photo of any Delhi government school but these students are from Mother Marry School of Mayur Vihar. Kejriwal and Sisodia are selling lies in India and abroad both,” Mishra tweeted in Hindi.

While Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana called it ‘advertisement in abroad’. “Advertisement in abroad too. The article which Arvind Kejriwal is referring in New York Times, the same to same words has been published in Khaleej Times. Same photo, same language. What an amazing vigyapanjeevi,” Khurana tweeted in Hindi.

