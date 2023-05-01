INDIA

Sisodia planted emails to cover Delhi excise scam, claims ED

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a bid to cover the conspiracy in the excise policy scam allegedly planted emails, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in the third supplementary chargesheet, sources told IANS.

“To cover the conspiracy and to provide legitimacy to their hidden agenda, Manish Sisodia even went to the extent of planting mails which furthered his agenda and the changes he wanted to make in the policy which reflects his malafide intention,” the ED has claimed.

The ED said that its PMLA investigation so far has revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was brought by the leadership of the AAP, specifically by Manish Sisodia, to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The ED had mentioned in it’s previous chargesheet that the excise policy was formulated with deliberate loopholes to facilitate illegal and criminal activities.

The policy promoted cartel formations through the backdoor, awarded exorbitant wholesale (12%) and a huge retail profit margin of 185% and incentivized other illegal activities on account of a criminal conspiracy by Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the AAP to extract kickbacks from the liquor businesses.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was formulated in secrecy and in connivance with the major beneficiaries. The substantive provisions of the policy were made without any deliberation, either with the GoM or with the excise department.

Calling for comments and suggestions from the public was only an eyewash.

“The conspiracy of the GoM to give the wholesale business to private entities and fix a 12% margin (to get 6% kickback from it) is clear from the statement of C. Arvind wherein he disclosed that there was no discussion in the GoM meetings about giving wholesale to private,” the ED has mentioned in the chargesheets.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230501-190802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong’s Saifuddin Soz hits out at Azad over his Article 370...

    Mega vaccination drive held at Hitex, Hyderabad

    Prominent Assam Cong MLA Kurmi quits party, set to join BJP

    Twitter bans all links to FB, Insta, Mastodon & other rivals...