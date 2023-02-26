INDIA

Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters

The Delhi Police has imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations.

It is being done to stop AAP workers from reaching near CBI headquarters where questioning of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is going on in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

He reached the CBI headquarters at 11.10 a.m.

Before joining the probe, Sisodia went to Rajghat along with other party leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj to offer prayers.

Sisodia earlier tweeted that CBI has planned to arrest him but he is not afraid of going to jail.

In reply to Sisodia’s tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they would be eagerly waiting for his release from jail.

