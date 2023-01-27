Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh seeking absorption of ad-hoc and guest teachers.

In a letter to VC Singh, Sisodia said, “The ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of the University of Delhi have been catastrophic as the displacements of around seventy per cent ad-hoc and temporary teachers have been reported. These teachers have been contributing to the corporate life of the colleges and the loss of experienced teachers will adversely affect the teaching and learning in the colleges”.

The Dy CM further said, “We believe that adhoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment. Many of these teachers have been teaching in Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution like Delhi University, of how to deal with students coming from different parts of the country, with diverse linguistic backgrounds and academic experiences”.

Sisodia said that the experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced. Therefore, it is important to continue these teachers in Delhi University. In 28 Delhi Govt Colleges, where Delhi Government nominees are in the Governing Body (GB), we are responsible for the adhoc and temporary teachers working therein, he said in the letter.

“Ordinance XVIII-4(a) provides for the appointments of teaching staff to be done by the Governing Body. In our 28 colleges, we want to go ahead with the absorption of the ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The Temp Ord XIII A (1977-78) shall be revived to implement the absorption of the adhoc and temporary teachers by the GBs of these colleges. Recently Punjab Government has done the absorption of such teachers and employees”, reads the letter.

“Hence, we request you to facilitate the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in these colleges in which our GBs shall extend their cooperation for this,” said Sisodia.

