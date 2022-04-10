INDIA

Sisodia slams UP govt for allowing fees hike in pvt schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for allowing fees hike in private schools.

“Many states have went through elections recently and two parties have formed government in those states. Within 10 days of government formation by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued an order saying private schools cannot increase their fees,” said Sisodia in a virtual press briefing here.

He alleged that on the other hand, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, it passed an order saying private schools have the freedom to increase the fees.

Sisodia further said: “Earlier, private schools could arbitrarily increase their fees in Delhi, but we stopped it in 2015. In the last seven years, we have stopped the private schools from increasing the fees and then we introduced a system where if they need to hike the fees, they will have to seek permission from the Delhi government.”

He said that their accounts are analysed by the government to figure out whether they actually need to increase the fees.

Delhi Education Minister Sisodia said that BJP should consider the condition of the parents. He said many people have lost their livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic and the fee hike will hurt them.

