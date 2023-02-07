Responding to the allegations levelled by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia that Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena is “sitting on the appointment of 244 school principals”, the L-G office on Tuesday issued a statement terming the allegation as false and misleading.

“In fact, the Education Department, under Manish Sisodia, submitted a proposal for the revival of 126 posts and abolition of 244 posts of principal for approval of the Lieutenant Governor,” said the statement issued by the L-G office.

“The statements made by the Deputy CM are patently false, bereft of facts and wrong, deliberately misleading and in utter disregard of the constitutional provisions and orders of the Delhi High Court. It is wrong to claim that the L-G had ‘taken over the Services Department unconstitutionally’.

“As per constitutional scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi, as settled by the High Court of Delhi in its judgment dated August 4, 2016, the ‘Services’ is outside the legislative and executive domain of the GNCTD. Therefore, this statement of Deputy Chief Minister is false and misleading and hence denied,” the statement read.

The L-G office added that it is factually incorrect that the proposal of filling up of 370 posts of principals [meant to be filled through promotion from vice-principal] was submitted for consideration of the L-G.

“In fact, the Education Department, under Manish Sisodia, submitted a proposal for revival of 126 posts and abolition of 244 posts of principal for approval of the Lieutenant Governor. These posts were deemed abolished in terms of OM dated April 12, 2017 of the Ministry of Finance, government of India, as these posts remained vacant for over five years, since the department could not fill these posts,” the L-G office said.

It added, “The Ministry of Finance OM dated April 12, 2017 provides that all posts except newly-created posts kept in abeyance or remaining vacant for a period of more than two years would be considered as deemed abolished.

“Out of 370 vacant posts of principal, 126 posts were vacant for more than two years and 244 posts were vacant for more than five years, bringing them within the purview of ‘deemed abolition’ as per the OM dated April 12, 2017,” the statement said.

“Contrary to the claims made by the Deputy CM, the L-G did not agree with the proposal of the Education Department for abolition of 244 posts. The L-G, instead, advised the Education Department to submit a suitable proposal for abolition creation of posts of principal/deputy education officer after getting the comprehensive study conducted from the AR department as the post of principal is extremely important, entrusted with discharging administrative and financial responsibilities in a school.

“It may be noted that the Services Department had also advised the Administrative Reforms Department that it may carry out a comprehensive study in one go regarding 244 posts of principal proposed for abolition, and keeping in view the requirements of the Education Department,” said the L-G office.

The statement concluded by saying that it is wrong to suggest that the L-G has withheld the appointment of principals on 244 posts, as alleged by the Deputy CM. In fact, directions have been issued by the L-G to expedite the process of appointment on promotion to the post of principal by simultaneous creation of 244 posts of principal.

