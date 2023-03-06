INDIA

Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar’s Jail number 1

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be lodged in central jail number 1 of the Tihar jail, officials said on Monday.

According to prison officials, Sisodia will be lodged in Jail number 1 after the due formalities.

Asked about Sisodia seeking spectacles, Bhagawad Geeta, a diary and a pen inside the prison, which was also allowed by the court, the official said that they will also see the specific order, if any.

A Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days, they might seek it.

20230306-170603

