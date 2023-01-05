Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote to MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti alleging bypassing of elected state government during Aldermen nominations.

Earlier, in the day, Chief Minister Kejriwal also wrote a letter to Lt Governor V.K. Saxena for recommending the names of Aldermen nominated by him.

In the letter to MCD Commissioner, Sisodia has directed him to desist from taking any further action in regard to swearing-in of the ‘illegal nominees’.

“I am constrained to draw your attention to the captioned notification whereby 10 persons have been nominated to the Municipal Corporation, without routing the files with regard to the said process of nomination through the Urban Development Department and my office as Minister-in-Charge of the said Department,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia has said in the letter that it is unfortunate that such a course of action has been resorted to bypassing the elected Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, suffice it to say that this is contrary to settled practice with regard to the manner in which such nominations have been made historically in the past.

“Files pertaining to such nominations are always routed by the Municipal Corporation through the administrative department, namely, the Urban Development Department which unfortunately has not been done in the present instance,” reads the letter.

“This nomination is also contrary to Article 239AA of the Constitution of India as also the interpretation thereof by a Constitution Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the judgment in State (NCT of Delhi) v Union of lndia (2018)”, he said.

Sisodia said that “In this view of the matter, I call upon you to desist from taking any further/consequent action pursuant to the aforesaid illegal and ill-advised notification and more specifically with regard to the swearing in of the 10 persons referred to there under and instead respect the settled position of law alluded to above of which you are well-aware.”

