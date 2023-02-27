INDIA

Sisodia’s arrest to divert attention from Adani-Modi nexus: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor policy scam case.

KCR, as the leader is popularly known, and is also the President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), said in a statement that the arrest is nothing more than diverting people’s attention from the nexus between industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao had Sunday termed Sisodia’s arrest as undemocratic and alleged that BJP’s treatment of opposition is vicious.

The BRS leader wanted to know how many ED, IT and CBI raids were conducted on BJP leaders or their kith and kin in the last 8 years.

“The country is watching how PM’s cronies are protected despite serious allegations and how Opposition leaders are hounded,” Rama Rao said.

“Modi’s Operandi is clear Target opposition parties by all means at his disposal; Either split the parties Or poach their MLAs & dislodge elected Governments If nothing works, use their only allies; CBI, ED & IT to harass and launch a smear campaign Back it with Paid Troll Army,” KTR tweeted.

