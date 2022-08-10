Reacting to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s letter to LG Vinay Kumar Saxena over the alleged MCD toll tax scam, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Wednesday that it reflects Sisodia’s frustration over the ongoing inquires into scams in the excise department and classroom construction in schools.

“No scam has taken place in the MCD with regard to toll tax collection. The fact is that after the construction of the Eastern Western corridor in 2018, the commercial vehicles which crossed Delhi to go to other states have stopped coming in and as a result, Delhi’s toll tax collection has dropped by around 70 per cent,” claimed Kapoor.

He said that due to this, the then toll tax collection contractor, who had taken annual contract at Rs 1,260 crore, suffered huge losses in collections.

The contractor partially paid the MCD and quit work thereafter. After the contractor quit, the MCD forfeited his security deposit and launched legal recovery proceedings, claimed Kapoor.

At present, the toll tax collection contractor is regularly making proper payments for the last two years, he said.

The BJP spokesperson added that the Arvind Kejriwal government is politically embarrassed and frustrated due to the exposure of the excise department scam and is trying its best to divert public attention from it.

Levelling allegations against the MCD is part of the ploy to divert public attention, he said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in the MCD.

“Drawing your attention towards a huge corruption in Delhi’s municipal corporation, I want to request you to get the CBI to probe the matter and take strict action against those involved in corruption. This corruption has led to losses to the tune of around Rs 6,000 crore,” Sisodia said.

