INDIA

Sisodia’s name not in CBI charge sheet, entire case fake: Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s name does not figure in the first charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) naming seven accused persons in the Delhi excise policy case.

Terming the entire case as ‘fake’, Kejriwal alleged that attempts are being made to frame Sisodia, as the CBI has found nothing against him in its probe.

“Sisodia’s name is not there in the CBI charge sheet. The whole case is fake, as nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers have found nothing in their probe for four months. Sisodia gave a ray of hope to crores of poor children in the country through a revolutionary education policy. I am sorry that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The CBI charge sheet named Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — then Deputy Commissioner in the Excise Department, Kuldeep Singh, and then Assistant Commissioner in the Excise Department, Narender Singh.

The charge sheet filed before the Rouse Avenue Court mentioned that further investigation to find out the possible involvement of more public servants and others is underway.

A supplementary charge sheet may also be filed later, the CBI said.

20221125-175604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan start shooting for ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’

    In fear of losing elections PM will admit blunders from CAA...

    Top romantic activities to do in the Seychelles

    Telangana to distribute 33 lakh sanitary napkins in schools, colleges