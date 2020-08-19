Sister Meetu Singh welcomes CBI for Sushant: Fight for justice has begun

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Meetu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, feels with CBI taking over the death probe of her late brother on the directive of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the fight for justice has just begun.

“CBI finally. I will always be grateful for the persistent love and support you guys have been bestowing endlessly on our family in the toughest times. Thnx for loving my brother, for being his warriors in order to bring him Justice and keeping humanity alive,” Meetu Singh tweeted from an unverified Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Hats off to your persistent support #SSRwarriors. Your resilient efforts have made this possible, thank you for being a part of a mass awakening. The fight for Justice has begun! This will mark the beginning of a new era,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14. Shweta Singh Kirti, another sister of Sushant, her husband Vishal Kirti, and niece Mallika Singh have also welcomed the apex court ruling.

–IANS

