A day after Farid alias Nitu, a prime accused in the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence, was arrested from Tamluk in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district, his sister Sabina Bibi has claimed his innocence in the case.

“He told us that on the day of the purported violence at Jahangirpuri, he actually tried to resist stone pelters. However, he got scared after he heard that he was named as one of the accused. So out of sheer fear he went absconding from Delhi,” Sabina Bibi said.

According to her, their ancestral residence is at Mahishadal adjacent to Tamluk. “However, he left for Delhi long back in search of livelihood. He used to earn his livelihood from a small meat shop at Jahangirpuri.”

It is learnt that Farid first arrived in Kolkata from Delhi on board a train. From there, he called his aunt in Tamluk’s Dhalhara village and informed that he will be staying with her for a while.

After that he switched off his mobile, but the call with his aunt gave the Delhi Police a vital clue about Farid’s location.

According to Sabina Bibi, her brother was first taken to the Tamluk police station for completing some formalities after his arrest. “There I wanted to meet my brother once. But I was now allowed,” she said.

The officer-in-charge of the Tamluk Police station, Arup Sarkar informed the arrest was made as per procedure and the Delhi Police team came to Tamluk and gave a requisition.

“We fully cooperated with them and Farid was arrested,” he said.

Farid is the third East Midnapore connection detected by Delhi Police in the Jahangirpuri violence.

The prime accused, Ansar Sheikh, owns a luxurious mansion at Haldia, the prime industrial township in the district.

Ansar visited Haldia every year, where he developed the image of a philanthropist.

The second East Midnapore connection is Sheikh Aslam, resident of Kanchanpur village under the Mahishadal police station, adjacent to Haldia.

He was known in the locality as a carpenter, who went to Delhi to earn his livelihood.

