INDIA

Sisters in UP’s Auraiya commit suicide

NewsWire
0
0

Two minor sisters allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a goods train in Dibiyapur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, police said.

The bodies of Sapna, 17, and Poonam, 16, were found near Kanchausi railway station along the Delhi-Howrah route on Monday, the police added.

“After preliminary investigation, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.”

Local sources, however, suspect that poverty could have driven the siblings to take such an extreme step.

The father of the deceased girls, Ashok Nath, died three years ago and their mother is suffering from a chronic ailment.

The two girls worked as labourers to run the house, the sources said.

The sisters went missing from their house on Monday and later in the day, their family members received the information that they had allegedly jumped before a train.

Locals working in nearby fields, on seeing the mutilated bodies, informed the police control room.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the victims’ bodies for autopsy.

Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Verma, said, “We are working on every possible aspect to corroborate the exact cause of their death.”

20220426-065404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s daily recoveries exceed 4L for the 1st time

    IPL 2022: No weak links for Delhi Capitals; Marsh’s availability will...

    Pull back of forces from Depsang challenge amid India-China talks

    ‘Sans baggage, Indian businesses uniquely positioned to leverage new digital media’...