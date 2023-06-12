The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has formally launched the investigation into the case in which the police booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, for rioting, assault on public servants, and criminal intimidation.

A leaked CCTV footage purportedly showed Pathak engaging in a scuffle with a police officer.

Pathak has, so far, been insisting on the examination of CCTV footage. According to him, he was merely trying to mediate.

The SIT team — comprising inspector Anil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, sub-inspector Rakesh Bahadur Singh, and head constable Sikander — visited Mandi Chowki on Sunday and collected the documents before inspecting the crime scene.

Additional SP of Kanpur Dehat, Rajesh Pandey, is the head of the SIT formed by ADG Kanpur zone Alok Singh.

The SIT was formed after SP and district magistrate Kannauj gave in writing that the investigation be done by policemen who are not from Kannauj.

SP Kunwar Anupam Singh and the district magistrate had given a letter after Pathak levelled serious allegations against two officers.

Pathak has alleged that the SP and the district magistrate were working at the behest of the BSP and are trying to frame him in this case.

Pathak was booked after he and his supporters allegedly assaulted policemen in Kannauj following a dispute over the detention of some men.

Some of the accused in the abduction case were BJP workers.

The FIR was filed by sub-inspector Hakim Singh, in charge of the Mandi Samiti police post.

Singh has alleged that the MP arrived at the police post with his supporters, caught him by his collar, started hurling abuses, and beat him up.

His aides allegedly beat up other policemen, including three sub-inspectors and four constables in his presence, he said in the FIR.

The kidnapping case is related to two brothers, Deepu Yadav and Neelesh Yadav of Kannauj.

It may be recalled that Pathak wrested the Kannauj seat from Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, in 2019.

