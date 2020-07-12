SIT reaches Bikru village to probe Vikas Dubey case

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), July 12 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the various aspects related to the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3, reached the Bikru village on Sunday.

District Magistrate Brahma Dev Ram Tiwari and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu also reached the village.

The SIT is led by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, and comprises ADG Hariram Sharma and DIG J. Ravindra Gaur as members.

The SIT is investigating the points from the investigation to the cause of the incident to the encounter.

The Special Investigation Team will also probe gangster Vikas Dubey’s rise in the world of crime and how he managed to kill eight policemen in an ambush in his native village earlier this month.

The role of the local police in the pre and post ambush situation, the connivance of policemen in the incident and the role of police in subsequent investigations will also be under scanner.

The SIT will submit its report to the government by July 31.

The Uttar Pradesh government had said in a statement on Saturday that, “On the day of the incident, was there any laxity in collecting information regarding the criminal’s fire power? What was the level of the laxity, the police station had enough information? The SIT will probe this fact and will point out whose fault it was.”

The investigation team will probe several aspects of the rise of the gangster, including the police’s alleged inaction against Dubey in the past.

“What action was taken to cancel the bail of such a criminal? What action had been taken against him under the Goonda Act, NSA and Gangster Act and if there was laxity, what was its level?” the government release said.

It may be recalled that after killing eight policemen in an ambush on July 3, Dubey and his accomplices had fled the village.

He surfaced at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning and was detained by the police that later handed him over to the UP Special Task Force.

He was gunned down by the Special Task Force, which was bringing him back from Ujjain by road, when he allegedly snatched an officer’s pistol after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

–IANS

amita/dpb