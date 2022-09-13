INDIA

SIT to probe gang-rape case in Bihar’s Vaishali

The Vaishal Police on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team to probe into the gang-rape of a minor girl in the Bihar, police sources said.

The SIT team will be headed by a SDPO rank officer.

According to police, the crime took place in the Jandaha block of the district when four youths kidnapped the victim and violated her. They also filmed the brutal act and shared it on social media.

Manish Kumar, the SP of Vaishali said: “We have identified the accused on the basis of the video uploaded on social media and they will be put behind the bars soon.”

The SIT headed by Punam Keshri, the SDPO of Jandaha, is raiding different hideouts in the district.

“An FIR has been registered against four youths on the basis of the survivor and her father’s statements. Her statement was recorded under section 164 before the duty magistrate as well. Her medical examination conducted in the Sadar hospital confirmed rape,” Kumar said.

The survivor is a native of a village that falls under Jandaha police station.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha met the minor’s family on Tuesday and assured them of all possible assistance. He also slammed the Nitish Kumar government for the dismal law and order situation in the state.

