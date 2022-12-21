INDIA

SIT to probe Hry minister’s Mercedes breakdown case

NewsWire
0
0

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of Virender Vij, DCP (East), Gurugram, to investigate Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s Mercedes breakdown case.

Anil Vij narrowly escaped a major accident while traveling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Monday. Vij was travelling in his official car when suddenly his shocker broke down. Thankfully the driver came to know about it and immediately stopped the vehicle while controlling it.

The SIT includes Vikas Kaushik, ACP; Sub-Inspector Umesh; Jyoti, in-charge of forensic science unit; ASI Randhir Singh; and the head mechanic of Haryana Roadways, Gurugram.

“As the vehicle broke down in Gurugram, the team will investigate the incident and submit a report,” the police said in a statement.

20221221-215802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile app, portal launched on Assam’s 17th century war hero Lachit...

    India to have 45 massive data centres by 2025-end, Mumbai to...

    Losing cool over criticism, Shinde-Fadnavis govt slaps cases against Sena UBT...

    Tips to maximise the potential of your office space