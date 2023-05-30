CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of Centre’s ordinance on control of services.

During the meeting, the CPI(M) leader, who was accompanied by other party leaders, condemned the Modi government and extended his party’s support to the AAP.

“I strongly oppose and condemn the Centre’s Ordinance. This issue is not specific to any particular political party and can affect any non-BJP state. I appeal to all Opposition parties to criticise and oppose this ordinance and protect ourselves from the encroachment on the Constitution by the Modi government,” AAP tweeted, quoting Yechury.

Kejriwal expressed gratitude to all the leaders who supported him in the fight against the Centre. The Modi Government is acting like a dictator in Delhi and not allowing them to work, he added.

“Today, senior leader Sitaram Yechury and other leaders of the CPI(M) met to discuss this issue. All the leaders believe that the Modi government is acting unjustly towards the people of Delhi. CPI(M) also organised a rally in support of the people of Delhi and will stand with them in Parliament as well. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I express heartfelt gratitude to Yechury and all the other leaders,” Kejriwal tweeted.

