A video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman getting up from her seat at an event and offering a bottle of water to National Securities Depository Ltd Managing Director, Padmaja Chunduru, who was speaking at that time, has surfaced on social media – and earned her much praise.

The event was held in Mumbai on Saturday on the occasion of the silver jubilee of NSDL.

Sitharaman attended the event and launched the NSDL investor awareness programme for students – Market ka Eklavya.

As seen in the video, widely shared on various social media platforms, the NSDL MD paused amid her speech and apparently asked for water from the hotel staff.

However, it was Sitharaman who got up from her seat and gave her a bottle of water.

Chunduru thanked the Finance Minister and poured some water from the bottle into a glass before resuming her address.

In her address, she said there are more than 27 million demat accounts and the value of securities is more than $4 trillion and is expected to reach $5 trillion very soon.

