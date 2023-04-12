INDIA

Sitharaman meets IMF’s Gita Gopinath, discusses downside risks to economy

NewsWire
0
0

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath in Washington D.C., during which she noted the monetary body’s concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, inflation and geo-political fragmentation as well as faltering growth in China.

The meeting took place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.

According to the Finance Ministry, Sitharaman congratulated Gopinath for accelerating India’s work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank and reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to foster efforts to address growing debt vulnerabilities.

Sitharaman also acknowledged IMF’s support to India’s G20 Presidency in the form of inputs towards developing evidence-based policy guidance.

Meanwhile, the top IMF official congratulated the Union Minister on the “fruitful discussions that translated the February consensus on the need for a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets into an agreed set of guiding principles and an action plan on crypto assets”, said the Ministry.

Taking to Twitter following the meeting, Gopinath said: “Had a very good discussion with Finance Minister Sitharaman at the IMF-World Bank spring meetings, to discuss the progress being made under India’s G20 Presidency on debt issues and crypto related challenges.”

20230412-085206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uddhav Thackeray’s New Year goodies for Mumbai middle-class

    Hackers copied a backup of customer vault data, admits LastPass

    Gurugram: One held for forging passports for gangsters

    UP govt to make new policy for Covid management: CM Yogi