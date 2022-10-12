INDIA

Sitharaman meets Japanese counterpart in Washington, discusses economic cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday interacted with her Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki on the sidelines of the IMF-WB annual meeting in Washington DC.

She told Suzuki that this year is special for India-Japan bilateral relations as both nations are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and India is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Sitharaman also said during the interaction that 2023 brings greater responsibilities for India and Japan on the world stage as both the countries take over Presidencies of the G20 and G7, respectively.

The two ministers also discussed key agenda pertaining to Indo-Pacific economic cooperation, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

20221012-214001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPS, EPS elected unopposed to crucial AIADMK posts

    Observers are eyes and ears of Election Commission: CEC Chandra

    Kashmir Files: A grim reminder of role of Pak ISI in...

    Make climate change election agenda, urges Aditya Thackeray