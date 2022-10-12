Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday interacted with her Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki on the sidelines of the IMF-WB annual meeting in Washington DC.

She told Suzuki that this year is special for India-Japan bilateral relations as both nations are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and India is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Sitharaman also said during the interaction that 2023 brings greater responsibilities for India and Japan on the world stage as both the countries take over Presidencies of the G20 and G7, respectively.

The two ministers also discussed key agenda pertaining to Indo-Pacific economic cooperation, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

