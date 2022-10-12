BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen, invites her to India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington D.C., during which she invited the latter to visit India next month.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Sitharaman and Yellen discussed current global macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

“The two Ministers also discussed various issues of significance with a view towards India’s upcoming G20 Presidency,” it said.

After the meeting, Sitharaman invited Yellen to India in November to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting, the Ministry added.

This will be Yellen’s first visit to India as Treasury Secretary.

Also taking to Twitter, the Treasury Secretary said: “I was pleased to welcome Minister Sitharaman back to US Treasury today to discuss deepening economic bonds between the U.S. and India, avoiding costly supply chain disruptions, and addressing global shocks.”

Sitharaman is currently on a five-day visit to the US.

20221012-092405

