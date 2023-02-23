Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a series of meetings with various dignitaries, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, discussing an array of issues such as strengthening of multilateral development banks (MDBs), debt related issues and crypto assets.

The meeting came just a day before the crucial first ‘Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ (FMCBG) meeting. The FMCBG meeting will be held between February 24-25 in Bengaluru.

Sitharaman and Yellen discussed their perspectives on strengthening MDBs, global debt vulnerabilities, crypto assets and health.

Similarly, Sitharaman and her Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki exchanged views on priorities under G20 Finance Track 2023.

Both Sitharaman and Suzuki looked forward for a close cooperation between Japan as G7 Presidency and India as G20 Presidency on strengthening of MDBs, debt-related issues, financing cities of tomorrow and coordinated policy for crypto assets.

The Japanese minister assured his “whole-hearted” support to India during G20 Presidency.

Later in the day, Sitharaman met Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, where both exchanged views on priorities under G20 Indian Presidency.

Sitharaman acknowledged Canada for its support in the FMCBG Communique drafting, cooperation in MDB reform and climate finance.

Freeland stated that the pension funds in Canada are aware of the safety and opportunity of investing in India with a large population, economy size and democratic structure, and will approach the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF).

She assured the Finance Minister of extending support to India during the G20 Presidency.

