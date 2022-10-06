Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that to ensure ease of doing business, it is essential that there is greater presence of Competition Commission of India (CCI) offices across the country.

In her address after virtually inaugurating the CCI’s regional office (western) and releasing the advocacy booklets in Urdu and Punjabi, she said that challenges of digitisation can’t be ignored and therefore, it is important for Indian competition authorities to benchmark themselves at par with global competition watchdogs.

Sitharaman said that with rising competition related issues, the CCI should keep itself abreast of new and evolving laws prevalent around the world and also the best practices.

The Finance Minister also emphasised on the importance of the CCI to remain visible and proactive, as being approachable would instil greater confidence among people about it.

