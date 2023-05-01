BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman to attend AGM of ADB in South Korea

NewsWire
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation to attend the 56th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) in South Korea’s Incheon from May 2 to May 5.

The Indian delegation, consisting of officials from the department of Economic Affairs, is scheduled to depart on Monday itself.

The meetings will be attended by official delegations of ADB members, observers, non-governmental and civil society organisations, media, financial institutions and banks and other private sector companies.

Sitharaman will interact with global economists, bank Governors and Finance Ministers of the ADB member countries, hold bilateral engagements with countries and international organisations and will also meet business leaders and investors during her visit, official sources said.

