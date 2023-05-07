BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman to hold FSDC meeting on May 8 to review economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday is likely to hold a meeting to review the status of the economy, sources in the know of things said on Sunday.

She is expected to hold a meeting of the financial stability and development council (FSDC), which is likely to be attended by regulators of the financial institutions, namely the chiefs of RBI, IRDA and SEBI, among others.

The meeting will review the current global and domestic economic situation and financial stability issues, sources said.

This will be the first meeting of the FSDC after the presentation of the union budget for 2023-24.

FSDC is headed by the Finance Minister and is an organisation of financial sector regulators.

The last meeting of FSDC was held in September 2022.

