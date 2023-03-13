BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman to present J&K budget in Lok Sabha today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the budget for 2023-24 for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

She will also present the second batch of the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23.

The finance minister will also present the supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23.

The second part of the budget session is set to resume from today after a month-long break.

The government will look forward to get the Union budget passed during the session, which will continue till April 6.

