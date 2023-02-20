INDIA

Sitharaman to visit Sikkim for four days from Feb 27

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reach Sikkim on February 27 for a four-day visit to the state, a state government statement said on Monday.

Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak chaired a preparatory meeting with senior government officials at the Tashiling Secretariat here on Monday to discuss matters related to security and facilitation of the Finance minister’s Sikkim visit.

Pathak apprised the meeting about the Union minister’s outreach programme under the Ministry of Finance to sensitise citizens about the impact of the Union Budget and its expected implications.

The Chief Secretary also gave a briefing regarding various logistics and other necessary details to be arranged for the Dinance Minister’s vicit.

