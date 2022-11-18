BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman urges AIIB to invest in renewable energy in India

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to scale up investments and mobilise private finance in India’s key priority areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate smart technologies.

She made this request to AIIB President Jin Liqun, who met her earlier in the day.

Sitharaman met Liqun in her capacity as the Governor of the second largest shareholder of the bank. Both discussed the ongoing and proposed issues of relevance to the AIIB and India, official sources said.

As India is the largest client of the AIIB, the Finance Minister reiterated during the meeting that it should think of setting up a regional presence in India to facilitate dialogue and outreach to project authorities, sources added.

While appreciating the AIIB’s growing portfolio in India, Sitharaman suggested that it should shore up investments in key areas like renewable energy and climate technologies.

Earlier on October 26, the Finance Minister had attended the 7th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the AIIB, where it was decided that the bank will ramp up investments in priority areas for India like clean energy and infrastructure sector with a special focus on education and health.

20221118-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zomato kicks off grocery delivery via Blinkit on main app in...

    WeWork India launches WeWork Business Solutions

    Delhi falls to 32nd in Knight Frank’s global prime property index

    Equity benchmarks close week in red on weak global cues