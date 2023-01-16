INDIA

Situation in K’taka is shameful: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a full-fledged attack on the BJP government in Karnataka by stating that the situation in the state is ‘shameful’.

Addressing a women’s convention — ‘Na Nayaki’ — here on Monday, Priyanka said that she was told that the situation is shameful in Karnataka.

“Crime against women is high and 40 cases of such crime are taking place every day. The government is also creating controversy in the school syllabus,” she said.

“I don’t want to criticise the BJP. But I want to ask just one question. In the last few years of BJP rule, has your life become better? Elections are going to be held in a few months. Evaluate yourself. Has the ruling BJP government cared for you,” Priyanka asked.

Addressing the large gathering of women, she said, “Only you can change the situation. Is it not time for you to make a change? What is it that you want? Education, jobs, career, freedom of choice and right of choice. Who is going to give these to you? The Congress party would deliver them,” she added.

“You (women) are not recognising how powerful you are. You are half of this nation’s population. In every single household, in every village and town, you are strong. But you must recognise your strength. The biggest strength is politics. Why are you not forcing the political parties to get your rights and equality,” the COngress leader said.

The Karnataka government has looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore of your money, she said, addin that the PSI scandal is shameful where posts were sold.

“You educate your son/daughter and is this what you expect,” she asked.

In Uttar Pradesh, a separate election manifesto was announced for women, she said.

“The Congress lost the elections, but this forced every political party to take note. The BJP was forced to give advertisements of programmes for women. I urge you to make the elections all about you and about your future,” Priyanka said.

