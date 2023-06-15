INDIA

Situation in Manipur distressing: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the situation in violence-hit Manipur was distressing and slammed the BJP-led Centre, saying it was not taking immediate measures to ensure safety of people.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The situation in Manipur is very distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace.”

Her remarks came after the reports of fresh violence in the northeastern state, which has been on boil since May 3 this year.

Over 100 people have died and thousands have been displaced and forced to live in over 349 relief camps in the state.

On Wednesday, in a fresh incident of violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur’s Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district.

Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home when the attackers burnt down her official bungalow.

At least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured after suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in Imphal East district late on Tuesday night. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.

