INDIA

Situation in Sasaram returning to normal, says Bihar Police

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of violence in Sasaram on Ram Navami day, Bihar Police on Thursday said that the situation is normalising in the area.

DIG, Shahbad range, Navin Chandra Jha said that the district police arrested 55 persons and detained 9 for their alleged connection with communal violence in Sasaram.

“The situation is normalising in the affected area. We have registered 4 FIRs and arrested 55 persons under the Riot Act. We have formed a control room in Dehri town to monitor the activities of entire city of Sasaram. No incident of violence reported here,” he said.

“We have deployed RAF, SSB, STF, BMP and intelligence officers in the affected area. We have also identified 102 vulnerable places and deployed duty magistrates, apart from the police force. The patrolling and flag march is underway to avoid any untoward incidents,” the DIG added.

“As a precautionary measure, the internet services have been stopped for the last 6 days in Sasaram district,” he said.

20230406-193802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tension during ‘Mahapadyatra’ by Amaravati farmers

    Mysuru University ‘bans’ movement of girl students after 6.30 p.m.

    Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

    ‘Sharmila emerges as a force in Telangana politics’