Situation temporary, to normalise by Dec-end, IGI airport authorities tell Parl panel

Amid rising incidents of congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport which has led to passengers waiting for hours to board the aircraft and even miss flights, the airport authorities on Thursday informed a Parliamentary panel that measures are being taken to streamline the operations and the situation would normalise by end of this month, adding that it was a “temporary phase”.

According to sources aware of the developments, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture questioned officials of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which runs the IGI airport, and sought to know what measures are being taken to address the crisis.

DIAL Deputy Managing Director K Narayan Rao and other officials were present in the meeting, sources said.

However, the committee, which is headed by YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, is learnt to have expressed its displeasure over the absence of DIAL CEO Videh Jaipuriar in the meeting.

Though Rao and other officials were present in the meeting and are learnt to have briefed the committee about the measures being taken by DIAL to normalise the situation at the airport, the panel expressed its unhappiness at Jaipuriar’s absence, who had been summoned for the meeting, sources said.

Rao later said after the meeting that DIAL was working with the government to deal with the issue of congestion at IGI airport.

He informed that the number of screening machines are being increased at the airport and the issue would be resolved by the end of this month.

The officials are learnt to have told the panel that the situation is temporary which had arisen due to sudden spike in footfalls post-Covid and would be soon normalised.

The committee had taken suo moto cognizance of passengers’ complaints at the Delhi airport before issuing summons to the DIAL CEO.

