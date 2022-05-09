SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Situation tense in Colombo, 9 injured in clashes between protesters (Ld)

A tense situation prevailed in Colombo on Monday after clashes broke out between pro-Rajapaksa and anti-government protesters in the heart of the Sri Lankan capital, which also led to the injuries of nine people.

A police spokesperson announced that an indefinite curfew has been declared in parts of Colombo in the wake of the violence.

Earlier in the day, the pro-Rajapska supporters gathered at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Colombo, Temple Trees, and urged Mahinda Rajapaksa not to leave his seat amid growing pressure due to the economic crisis.

Armed with clubs, they attacked the peaceful anti-government protesters, including a Buddhist priest, who had been been staging a demonstration for more than a week out Temple Trees urging Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down.

The pro-Rajapska protesters also set fire to temporary huts where some of the anti-government demonstrators were on hunger strike.

Later, the pro-Rajapaksa protesters proceeded to the protest site in front of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in Galle Face Green, where a peaceful demonstration have been staged for more than a month now.

According to reports, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, who entered the Galle Face Green site, was attacked by unruly protesters.

Facing the worst economic crisis since independence, Sri Lankans have been facing shortages of many essential items, including food, medicine, fuel cooking gas, as well as hours-long power cuts.

