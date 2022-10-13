INDIA

Siwan police to seek custody of JeM arms supplier Danish Khan in murder case

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Police has decided to take custody of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) arms supplier Danish Khan, currently lodged in a Jammu and Kashmir jail after National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him from Siwan, in a murder case, an official said.

Khan is also wanted in a murder case of a leader in the district.

SHO, Basantpur, Mukesh Kumar, said: “A man gunned down on September 16 last year and Danish Khan was allegedly involved in it. We were trying to nab him. By that time, the Kashmir unit of NIA asked him and his friend Faisal Khan to join the probe. Faisal Khan went with his lawyer to Kashmir. NIA had arrested Danish Khan while Faisal Khan returned home.

“We have been in contact with the NIA since his arrest. The NIA official informed us that the remand will be taken only after the court grants it. We initiated the process to take his remand. He is facing the charge of murder of the Samajwadi Janata Dal President.”

20221013-225201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDA announces candidates for Bihar by-elections

    3 steps forward & 2 steps backward: Cong on excise duty...

    Things to consider before planning a journey with pets

    Gujarat: 62-yr-old man held for harassing minor in lift