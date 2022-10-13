Bihar Police has decided to take custody of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) arms supplier Danish Khan, currently lodged in a Jammu and Kashmir jail after National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him from Siwan, in a murder case, an official said.

Khan is also wanted in a murder case of a leader in the district.

SHO, Basantpur, Mukesh Kumar, said: “A man gunned down on September 16 last year and Danish Khan was allegedly involved in it. We were trying to nab him. By that time, the Kashmir unit of NIA asked him and his friend Faisal Khan to join the probe. Faisal Khan went with his lawyer to Kashmir. NIA had arrested Danish Khan while Faisal Khan returned home.

“We have been in contact with the NIA since his arrest. The NIA official informed us that the remand will be taken only after the court grants it. We initiated the process to take his remand. He is facing the charge of murder of the Samajwadi Janata Dal President.”

