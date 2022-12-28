Six men were arrested in Gurugram on Wednesday for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes without prior documents worth Rs 7-8 lakhs, the police said.

The arrests took place during a joint raid by the Haryana Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and the local police n six shops located in Sector-56, Sector-15 Part-2 and Sector-4/7.

The six were identified as Parmesh, Tribhuvan Chaurasia, Davender Singh, Motilal Bhusal, Raghvendra Singh and Anup Kumar,

The police said they have recovered a huge number of e-cigarettes of different brands and foreign cigarettes from the possession of the criminals.

“After information through our reliable sources about the illegal selling of e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes without permission, we raided the spot and arrested the criminals along with the prohibited items,” Harish, an officer of the Flying Squad, said.

The arrested accused were booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

