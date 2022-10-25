Six police personnel, including an Inspector rank officer, were injured after villagers attacked them in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday morning as they were leaving with some people arrested from there.

The villagers also snatched the rifle of a policeman during the attack/

The injured were admitted to the Primary Health Center in Silao block and their condition is said to be stable.

A police team, headed by SHO of Silao police station, went to Mallah Bigha village to arrest six persons, accused of assaulting a resident of the adjoining Kamdarganj village on Diwali night on Monday.

“Our team managed to arrest 6 persons from Mallah Bigha village. While returning, the villagers attacked the team. The police team tried to retaliate but failed as the villagers were in large numbers. They assaulted the police personnel including SHO. The accused also fired some rounds at the police team as well,” DSP, Rajgir, Pradeep Kumar, said.

“On the statement of SHO, we have registered named FIR as well against unknown persons under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder, obstructing the work of government officials, and under the Arms Act in Silao police station. Raids are on to nab them,” he said.

