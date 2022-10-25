INDIA

Six cops injured after villagers attack them in Bihar’s Nalanda

NewsWire
0
0

Six police personnel, including an Inspector rank officer, were injured after villagers attacked them in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday morning as they were leaving with some people arrested from there.

The villagers also snatched the rifle of a policeman during the attack/

The injured were admitted to the Primary Health Center in Silao block and their condition is said to be stable.

A police team, headed by SHO of Silao police station, went to Mallah Bigha village to arrest six persons, accused of assaulting a resident of the adjoining Kamdarganj village on Diwali night on Monday.

“Our team managed to arrest 6 persons from Mallah Bigha village. While returning, the villagers attacked the team. The police team tried to retaliate but failed as the villagers were in large numbers. They assaulted the police personnel including SHO. The accused also fired some rounds at the police team as well,” DSP, Rajgir, Pradeep Kumar, said.

“On the statement of SHO, we have registered named FIR as well against unknown persons under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder, obstructing the work of government officials, and under the Arms Act in Silao police station. Raids are on to nab them,” he said.

20221025-211007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Steps taken to make India global leader in space tech, says...

    Abu Dhabi-based IHC to invest $2 bln in 3 Adani Group...

    POCSO case: K’taka court postpones hearing of bail plea by Lingayat...

    Hailstorm, rain bring down mercury in Rajasthan, farmers worried