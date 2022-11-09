SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Six dead as 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 9 ( IANS) At least six people have died and scores injured when two back-to-back earthquakes hit western Nepal in Doti district, National Earthquake Monitoring Center said.

According to Kantipur, locals in Doti district have pulled out the dead bodies of three people when a strong earthquake hit the district on Wednesday at 2:12 a.m.

Earthquake measuring 6.6-magnitude occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center. Another quake measuring 4.1 magnitude also occurred in the same district at 9:56 p.m on Tuesday.

Dozens of houses were damaged due to the earthquake but detailed reports are still awaited since the quake struck at 2:12 p.m. and teams of security agencies have already reached search and rescue efforts.

Locals have said that a landslide occurred in several places due to the earthquake.

