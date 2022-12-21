Six people, including a 73-year-old suspect, were killed in a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario. The condo building was demolished Sunday night, officials said.

Police have identified the five victims killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building that ended with the suspected gunman shot dead by police.

Rita Camilleri, 71, Vittorio Panza, 79, Russell Manock, 75, Lorraine Manock, 71, and Naveed Dada, 59, died as a result of the Sunday shooting at Bellaria Residences, York Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday. Three were members of the building’s condo board, police say.

A sixth victim who was injured in the shooting remains in hospital with serious injuries, police added.

At a press conference around 11pm, York District Police Chief Jim Maxween said responders responded to aggressive calls to open fire around 7pm.

8:00 p.m., in the building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

“When the police arrived, they were confronted with…a horrifying scene in which numerous victims died,” said MacSween.

MacSween said a seventh person was also injured and taken to hospital where he survived. MacSween said the suspect died as a result of police firing.

The state’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates officer behavior in incidents that have led to deaths, serious injuries, or suspected sexual assaults, has been notified to investigate the suspect’s death, he said.

SIU said it was investigating interactions between police and the suspect, who was identified as a 73-year-old, Francesco Villi. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A source close to the investigation said the suspect lived in an apartment and the victim was found in another apartment. No police officers were injured in the incident.

Paramedics in the York Area said they responded to the scene with five ambulances, two Special Forces vehicles and one vehicle with multiple patients.

MacSween said officers were working to remove the building, but added, “There is no further threat to the community at this time.”

“At this time, I extend my deepest condolences to the victims’ families,” he said.

We are in the process of notifying these families. “

The York Police Homicide Division is investigating.