As voting for the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal is currently underway amid widespread violence, at least six deaths were reported in the first three hours of balloting on Saturday.

Of the six fatalities, two were reported from Murshidabad and one each from Cooch Behar, East Burdwan, Malda and Nadia.

Several people have also been injured, some critically, in clashes that have erupted across the state.

The number of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

Since the polling dates were announced on June 8, at least 25 people have been killed till date in election-related violence.

While reports of massive violence, bombing and gun- battle were being reported from different areas, the State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha remained missing from his office till 10.20 a.m. as polling began at 7.30 a.m.

Following massive criticisms, he finally arrived at his office in central Kolkata little after 10.20 a.m. and entered without answering the queries of mediapersons.

In a number of polling booths especially in Murshidabad and Cooch Behar districts, there was rampant looting of ballot boxes and ballot papers, as well as destruction.

In most places, central armed forces personnel were missing from the booths, leading to the unabted continuation of criminal activities with the state police personnel and polling personnel remaining mute spectators.

The state Election Commission and the police are yet to comment on the violence.

