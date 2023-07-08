INDIA

Six deaths reported in first 3 hours of voting for Bengal panchayat polls

NewsWire
0
0

As voting for the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal is currently underway amid widespread violence, at least six deaths were reported in the first three hours of balloting on Saturday.

Of the six fatalities, two were reported from Murshidabad and one each from Cooch Behar, East Burdwan, Malda and Nadia.

Several people have also been injured, some critically, in clashes that have erupted across the state.

The number of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

Since the polling dates were announced on June 8, at least 25 people have been killed till date in election-related violence.

While reports of massive violence, bombing and gun- battle were being reported from different areas, the State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha remained missing from his office till 10.20 a.m. as polling began at 7.30 a.m.

Following massive criticisms, he finally arrived at his office in central Kolkata little after 10.20 a.m. and entered without answering the queries of mediapersons.

In a number of polling booths especially in Murshidabad and Cooch Behar districts, there was rampant looting of ballot boxes and ballot papers, as well as destruction.

In most places, central armed forces personnel were missing from the booths, leading to the unabted continuation of criminal activities with the state police personnel and polling personnel remaining mute spectators.

The state Election Commission and the police are yet to comment on the violence.

2023070835793

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM inaugurates three football training centres in Bhubaneswar

    Kangana: Debuting into hosting with ‘Lock Upp’ has been in itself...

    Ajay Devgn always wanted to be a director, says childhood pal...

    Ashes 2023: Duckett’s 98 steers England to 278/4 after Smith’s ton...