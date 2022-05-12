Stones were pelted on a wedding procession of the Dalit community by anti-social elements at Bhatasan village in Gujarat’s Patan district on Thursday morning. The police have detained six persons, besides deploying additional force in the village.

Ramji Parmar’s son Vijay’s marriage was planned on Thursday, and the ‘barat’ was to reach a nearby village.

The villagers said that the family members had apprehensions that the marriage procession will be attacked and so they had requested for police protection advance, which was provided.

When the procession reached Thakor, some unknown persons pelted stones on the marriage party, causing minor injuries to four persons, Patan SP Vijay Kumar Patel told IANS.

Patel added that some nine to ten years ago, the Bhatasan Gram Sabha had passed a resolution banning marriage processions and show-off in weddings for all communities. Since then, marriages were held in a simple manner.

Ramji Parmar and his family live in Ahmedabad, and had come to the village specially for the marriage. They disagreed to abide by the Gram Sabha’s resolution and decided to go ahead with the procession, added the DSP.

The moment the stone pelting incident was reported, additional force was rushed to the village.

